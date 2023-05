Services are pending.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved former coach and athletic director.

According to the district, Booker Bowie recently passed away.

"His influence and impact on the Wildcat Nation were everlasting," PISD said.

According to the Palestine Herald Press, Bowie retired from the district in 2009 after becoming a Wildcat in 2002.