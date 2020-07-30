Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above first aired July 2, 2020, after Cain was initially diagnosed with COVID-19.
Former presidential candidate and popular GOP figure Herman Cain has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The 74-year-old's passing was announced via his official Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Newsmax says Cain, who recently joined Newsmax TV and was set to launch a weekly show, died in an Atlanta-area hospital where he had been critically ill for several weeks after being admitted on JUly 1, just two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward," a message from Dan Calabrese said on Cain's website.
This s a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.