Former professional golfer, Longview Country Club owner John “Buster” Cupit dies at 96

LONGVIEW, Texas — Former professional golfer John “Buster” Cupit, who grew up and lives in Longview, has died.

He was 96. His family announced that Cupit passed away.



He played on the PGA tour. Cupit owned the Longview Country Club for over 50 years.

According to the Longview News-Journal, he bought the Longview Country Club on Highway 42, which is not far from where he grew up, in 1964. He became a fixture of the establishment that has a modest public course enjoyed by working class golfers.