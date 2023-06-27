Former Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned while in Florida. Mallett, who was only 35 years old, was working as the head coach for White Hall.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorback quarterback and White Hall head football coach Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida, according to White Hall's assistant principal.

Mallett, who was from Texarkana, Texas, was ranked the #4 overall player in the country as he graduated high school.

He went to play a sole season at Michigan, before transferring to Arkansas where he brought seasons of success to the Razorbacks and became a fan-favorite.

Mallett played for the Hogs starting in 2009 under head coach Bobby Petrino. During his time in Arkansas, the Razorbacks saw plenty of wins, even coming out on top in the 2010 Liberty Bowl.

Following his college career, Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The quarterback also played for the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens during his time in the NFL.

After his professional career in the NFL came to an end, Mallett became involved in coaching, working most recently as the head coach of White Hall.

Following the news of Mallett's death, Arkansas OC Dan Enos shared his condolences, calling Mallett both a "great person" and a "legendary player."

The White Hall School District released the following statement regarding Mallett's passing:

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek also reflected on Mallett's character and gave his thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of Mallett.