Tara Hood was charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday after a grand jury indictment.

RUSK, Texas — A former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager was arrested Monday on a theft charge after an investigation into the chamber's bookkeeping.

Tara Hood was charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday after a grand jury indictment, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Dickson said Hood was later arraigned on Tuesday and released on bond.