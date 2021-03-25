Former Sabine ISD teacher's aide gets probation for improper relationship with student

Cassie Wyn Headley pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

SABINE, Texas — A former Sabine ISD teacher's aide was sentenced to 10 years probation Wednesday for a relationship with a high school student.

Headley, who is listed as Cassie Wyn Dowden in court documents, was sentenced by 188th District Court Judge J. Scott Novy to 10 years deferred probation with jail time, a $10,000 fine and other restrictions.