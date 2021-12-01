Former Smith County Jail officer sentenced to four years' probation for having sex with inmate

Gayle Megrail told a detective she would meet the inmate after he would complain of chest pain and ask to go to the jail clinic.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Smith County Jail detention officer was sentenced to four years' probation for using the jail clinic to have sex multiple times with an inmate last year.

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale, entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in the 241st District Court to a charge of violating the inmate’s civil rights.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. sentenced Megrail to four years of deferred adjudication following her guilty plea.

Deferred adjudication is a form of probation allowing a person to keep the conviction off their criminal record. After a guilty plea, a judge can decide not to enter a finding of guilt, but place the person on deferred adjudication instead.