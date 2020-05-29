SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Smith County Jail detention officer, who was arrested back in March for allegedly smuggling contraband into the jail, is now being charged with engaging in organized crime alongside multiple inmates.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, former Smith County Detention Officer Lance Emmett Watson, 59, was charged with engaging in organized crime. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres, Joshua Bates, Alex Arnold, James Brunelle, and Tommy Allen were also charged with an offense relating to the contraband being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. Cody Wallace and Cayman Marshall were charged with possession of prohibited substance in correctional facility.

On March 4, Watson was arrested on a prohibited substance within a correctional facility charge after officials received information that he was allegedly sneaking contraband into the Smith County Jail and delivering it to various inmates.

