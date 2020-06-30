Former Smith County jailer, inmates indicted for organized crime, prohibited substance charges

Former jailer Lance Watson, 59, of Tyler, was indicted June 9 on both engaging in organized crime charges and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Smith County jailer, who is accused of smuggling chewing tobacco, a phone and tools to Smith County Jail inmates, has been indicted along with several inmates on charges of engaging in organized crime and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Former jailer Lance Watson, 59, of Tyler, was indicted June 9 on both engaging in organized crime charges and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Watson was originally arrested for having a prohibited substance within a correctional facility on March 5 after an investigation showed he delivered cans of tobacco sandwiched between the buns of fast food hamburgers in his lunch box, according to the sheriff’s office.