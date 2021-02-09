x
Former Spring Hill ISD employee charged with soliciting minor online in Panola County

Joseph Aaron Schaetz, 27, was booked on the charge Wednesday into the Smith County Jail in Tyler. He was released the same day on $75,000 bond.
Credit: Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Spring Hill ISD employee was arrested this week on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Joseph Aaron Schaetz, 27, was booked on the charge Wednesday into the Smith County Jail in Tyler. He was released the same day on $75,000 bond.

Online solicitation of a minor is a felony. Under Texas law, the offense occurs if a person older than 17 uses the internet, email, a text message or other electronic message service to communicate with a minor in a sexually explicit manner, to distribute sexually explicit material to a minor or to try to “solicit” a minor to perform a sexual act.

Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said Schaetz was employed by the district just less than a month. She said he was hired Aug. 2 and resigned effective Wednesday.

Read the full story with our news partners, the Longview News-Journal. 

