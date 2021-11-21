Former staff member for Gohmert seeking 1st Congressional District seat

Gohmert, R-Tyler, recently announced he is considering challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in March's Republican primary.

TYLER, Texas — A former staff member for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is seeking to represent the 1st Congressional District, which includes Tyler and Longview

Republican Aditya Atholi said that rather than being a lawyer or politician running for Congress, his time in the oilfield makes him a “roughneck for Congress.”

Regardless of if Gohmert runs for reelection in Congress or not, Atholi said, “We’re 100% in the race either way.”