Former staff member for Gohmert seeking 1st Congressional District seat

TYLER, Texas — A former staff member for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is seeking to represent the 1st Congressional District, which includes Tyler and Longview
Republican Aditya Atholi said that rather than being a lawyer or politician running for Congress, his time in the oilfield makes him a “roughneck for Congress.”
Gohmert, R-Tyler, recently announced he is considering challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in March's Republican primary.
Regardless of if Gohmert runs for reelection in Congress or not, Atholi said, “We’re 100% in the race either way.”
