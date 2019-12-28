TATUM, Texas — A former Tatum High School cheerleader and softball player died in an Friday night crash near Lake Cherokee.

According to DPS, a 2006 Mazda M6I was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 2011 near Kilgore. 

At about 8:43 p.m., the driver, 19-year-old Lela Burney, lost control of the vehicle due to the we roads. The vehicle veered off the road into a ditch and struck a tree. 

Burney was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lela Burney was a 2019 graduate of Tatum High School where she was a cheerleader and softball player. 
Tatum High School Cheer
Please lift up the family and friends of Lela Burney in your prayers... ! Our school and community are heartbroken over the loss of this former THS student and cheerleader! We will always love you Lela!
Facebook
Bodacious BBQ Tatum
We are deeply saddened to hear of a another tragic loss for our litt... le town. Please keep Lela Burney's family and friends in your prayers. Lela has a very special place in the heart of many of us at Bodacious. We are heartbroken as many of our little town is.
Facebook