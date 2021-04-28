Former LISD teacher gets life for sexual assault of children

Former Longview High School chemistry teacher has received two life sentences after pleading guilty Wednesday to the aggravated sexual assault of two children.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Former Longview High School chemistry teacher, 41-year-old Topher James Stout, has received two life sentences after pleading guilty Wednesday to the aggravated sexual assault of two children.

“The victims’ family and I visited multiple times and in lieu of the victims having to testify, we all agreed this was the best disposition,” said First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, who prosecuted the case.

“We are pleased with the plea, and hope that the victims can continue their healing with the criminal side closed,” she said.