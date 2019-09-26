TYLER, Texas — A former Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School assistant basketball coach was sentenced to 7 years probation Thursday morning for burglary charges following an incident back in February.

Ja'Keal Latrenton Lockett, 25, who was charged with burglary with intent to commit a sex offense pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on August 26.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the affidavit states, on February 24, Lockett entered a student's apartment at Liberty Landing by using a master key card and PIN that he took from his girlfriend, a resident assistant, without her knowledge.

The affidavit says Lockett sat on the victim's bed, woke her up, grabbed her several times and attempted to kiss her on the mouth without her consent.

RELATED: Bishop T.K. Gorman assistant basketball coach placed on leave following arrest for burglary with intent to commit sex offense

RELATED: AFFIDAVIT: T.K. Gorman assistant basketball coach entered victim's apartment with mastery key, PIN stolen from resident assistant

RELATED: Former Tyler basketball coach seeks probation for felony burglary