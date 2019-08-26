TYLER, Texas — A former Bishop Gorman basketball coach who was charged with burglary with intent to commit a sex offense pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Monday.

Jakeal Latrenton Lockett, 25, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony in 7th District Court on Monday, the day he was scheduled to appear for a jury trial.

Lockett pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to commit an assault by offensive touching. His lawyer, Buck Files, is seeking to have him sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication, which is essentially probation.