Former Tyler City Councilman Ed Moore passes away

TYLER, Texas — Former Tyler City Councilman Ed Moore has passed away.

Moore was elected councilman for District 3 – Northwest in 2013. Moore was also selected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2014-2015 term.

The City of Tyler released this statement:

A native of Tyler, Ed Moore is a passionate and dedicated civic and community leader. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Ed spent four decades as a loyal employee of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

He faithfully served his peers in several key positions with the United Steel Workers (USW). During his tenure, Ed was elected by his peers to serve on the USW executive board for 12 consecutive years. As the first African-American to achieve the titles of Vice President and President of the USW, his solid reputation for consensus building, equity, and worker’s rights, earned him repeating terms in the executive office spanning over an honorable 26-year period.

After retirement, Ed dedicated his life to community service and volunteerism. Being an activist resulted in significant contributions to the Tyler area. He was appointed by former Mayor Kevin Eltife and former Councilman Reginald Garrett to serve as an inaugural member of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board in 1996. Ed’s stellar record as a champion for growing the economic tax base to provide enhanced services to the citizens led to his reappointment in 2007 to the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board by Mayor Joey Seeber and City Councilman Ralph Caraway. During Ed’s tenure, the Board was successful in leading and carrying out the architecture design and construction of the Tyler Glass Recreation Center and the Earl Campbell Parkway. Ed worked with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to convert the Woldert Park baseball field into a football field. Ed is a member of the Tyler Chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute and in partnership with State Representative Bob Glaze, Ed’s efforts to strength cultural awareness and safety in the North Tyler area resulted in the successful renaming of Lincoln Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the addition of two turning lanes from Loop 323 onto Highway 69 North.

In 2014, Ed was selected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2014-2015 term. During his tenure on the City Council, Ed has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Veterans Roundtable and Committee, and Employees Benefits Committee. Ed currently serves as President of the local chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. He also serves as a board member of the Tyler Metro Chamber, and the Juneteenth Association. He previously provided board leadership to the Emmett Scott Center and the local chapter of the NAACP. Ed has also coached little league basketball, baseball and football.