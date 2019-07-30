TYLER, Texas — A former Tyler daycare worker pleaded guilty in court on Monday to injury to a child.

Tabitha Kate Bray, 22, surrendered to Tyler police in October 2018 in connection with injuries found on the back of a child that was in her care while she was employed at USA Planet Kids.

Belinda Benson, who is the owner of USA Planet Kids, said they were questioned by a parent of one of the toddlers in Bray’s care about a mark on the boy’s back. Surveillance footage from the classroom showed Bray was responsible for the marking. Benson told CBS19 in an off-camera interview she immediately fired Bray and filed separate charges against her the next day.