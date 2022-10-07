Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame

Andrew Melontree Jr. helped the THS football team win two district championships and a state champion, which was the Lions' first since 1930.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7.

Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school accomplishments, and other contributing factors.

During his time at Tyler High, Melontree played varsity football for three years. His team had a record of 32-3 with two district championships and a state championship, which was the Lions' first since 1930.

He also received all-district honors, was named Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State, and the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year .

SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Rice, and Houston, among others, offered Melontree football scholarships but he said "there was never another school, in my heart,” of his desire to go to Baylor.

After graduating from Tyler High, Melontree played football at Tyler Junior College. At TJC, he was a two-time All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection, earning honorable mention All-America honors as a sophomore.

Melontree transferred to Baylor and in his second year the football team had a dominant defense that led to an 8-4 finish and a 24-18 Peach Bowl win over Clemson. Melontree earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior and was named MVP for the 1979 Peach Bowl.

In 1980, Melontree was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1980. He played two seasons in the NFL and three years in the USFL. After the 1985 season, Melontree said, “I knew that was it. I got offers from the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, but when the light goes out, it’s time to go."