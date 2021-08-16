Ex-Tyler Legacy principal indicted for possession of controlled substance

A trial date has not been set.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 2021.

Former Tyler Legacy principal Dr. Daniel (Dan) Crawford has been indicted after being arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

According to Smith County judicial records, Crawford was indicted Aug. 12 by a grand jury.

He was originally arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday, June 28. He was later released on $1,500 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at Crawford’s home on June 2 where police were assisting an emergency medical call.

When police arrived at Crawford's home in early June, court documents state he was leaned against the back door of his residence with a red face and neck that were completely covered in blood.

He was sitting underneath a large pool of blood and appeared to have a large cut on the back of his head, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said the officer saw two puddles of blood across the kitchen late at night on June 2, and next to the sink the officer found a small baggie with a "white powdery substance."

That substance was tested immediately and presumptively identified as cocaine. On June 16, results from a forensic scientist at the Texas Department of Public Safety lab in Tyler confirmed the substance was about .22 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.