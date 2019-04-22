TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Men’s Basketball reported one of their former players passed away Monday morning.

The team posted on their Twitter page that former player, Josiah Summerville, 26, died after his battle with cancer.

In March 2018, Summerville was diagnosed with metastatic peripherals nerve sheath tumors which is a rare type of cancer that occurs in the lining of the nerves and extends from the spinal cord into the body.

In another tweet the team also thanked Summerville for being a man of integrity.

If you would like to help the family with expenses click donate.