Former Weatherford shelter employee arrested after investigation into 50 kitten deaths in June, police say

WEATHERFORD, Texas — For months, staff at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter have tried to figure out dozens of unexplained kitten deaths.

After several investigations into the situation, the Weatherford Police Department arrested a former employee twice in July on charges related to the situation.

Gabriel Caswell, 21, now faces two charges of cruelty to animals non-livestock.

According to Weatherford Police Sgt. Tiffany Vanzant, the shelter had 50 kitten deaths in June alone. Further data from the shelter’s website shows that there were 80 kitten deaths there since February -- the month Caswell was hired as a full-time employee.

The number of deaths is above the shelter’s annual average of 20 kitten deaths, according to shelter leadership.

"It is a lot," Vanzant said. "It's awful."

To be clear: Police have not yet tied Caswell to all of the animal deaths, but they determined there was probable cause to arrest and charge him.

Caswell was terminated on July 14, according to Dustin Deel, the city’s director of municipal and community services.

Vanzant told WFAA that police reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video, which they said showed the 21-year-old physically abusing kittens on several occasions.

“It’s something we don’t want to have to put out there in detail, but it’s just enough for these kittens to have died… so it’s graphic in nature,” Vanzant said. “We’re all shocked and disgusted by this case.”

According to Deel, prior to Caswell becoming the suspect, shelter staff did everything logical to figure out what was causing the deaths. Deel said staff tested the animals for disease and completed necropsies to identify the issue.

Results showed no diseases, according to Deel.

Deel said shelter staff even installed new HVAC systems, ensured proper cleaning procedures were followed, reviewed cleaning products and took other measures to keep the animals safe.

Caswell is out of jail on bond, and police are still investigating the situation.

Deel provided the following statement to WFAA: