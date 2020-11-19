Former White Oak restaurant owner accused of sex assault pleads to lesser charge

The aggravated sexual assault charge was filed in 2018 and stemmed from an incident in 2014

WHITE OAK, Texas — A Kilgore man and former restaurant owner accused of aggravated sexual assault has been given a five-year deferred judgment in a plea agreement to a lesser charge.

Corrado Castiglione, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of obscene wholesale promotion and was sentenced to a five-year deferred judgment, 240 hours of community service, fines totaling $1,880 and is required to attend an anger intervention class among other conditions.

As part of the plea, an aggravated sexual assault charge against Castiglione was dismissed since he “pled to a lesser felony,” according to court documents. The aggravated sexual assault charge was filed in 2018 and stemmed from an incident in 2014.