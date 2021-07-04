Former WWE star JBL gets COVID-19 vaccines from NET Health

The public health district vaccinated former WWE star John Bradshaw Layfield, better known as "JBL."

TYLER, Texas — "Be a champion for your own health by making sure you get your COVID vaccine."

That's NET Health's message after the public health district vaccinated former WWE star John Bradshaw Layfield, better known as JBL.

"I am very happy to have received both of my COVID vaccines from NET Health and am very much in favor of our East Texas community getting vaccinated," Layfield said after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine from NET Health at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

NET Health says Layfield smiled as if he just won the main event at Wrestlemania, and thanked the staff and volunteers for helping him to stay protected from COVID-19.