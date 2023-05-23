'Something is wrong with my Mamma' | Texas 12-year-old calls 911, saves family from carbon monoxide

Fort Worth firefighters rescued an entire family after their exposure to carbon monoxide at home which caused everyone to pass out.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth daughter has earned the title of "Hero" after her actions to get help for her sick family.

Jaziayh Parker, 12, called 911 after seeing her mother, Ariel Mitchell, and her siblings become sick inside their home on March 27.

"My baby brother, he's only 5 months and something is wrong with him too," Jaziayh said. "He's acting differently. He is passing out. All of them keep on passing out now."

That's part of the 911 call she made. Jaziayh and her family started getting sick at home one by one. Jaziayh said she knew something was wrong. She learned how to call for help from her mother. Here is more of what was said during that 911 call in March:

OPERATOR: What's the location you're calling about?

JAZIAYH: Something is wrong with my Mamma.

OPERATOR: Is she awoke?

JAZIAYH: No.

OPERATOR: What is she doing?

JAZIAYH: Can you just hurry up and come?

Fort Worth firefighters hurried to the family's home. The first firefighter inside suspected carbon monoxide right away. The firefighters went in without taking the extra time to put on safety breathing gear after learning from Jaziayh outside that her family was inside and passed out. Once outside, even Jaziayh collapsed and passed out.

Firefighter Robby Leon-Guerreo entered the home first and started finding one family member after the other passed out. Other firefighters joined him to carry them outside to safety.

"I saw her sister on the stairwell had collapsed and vomited," Leon-Guerreo said. "I saw her brother upstairs and he had vomited, and I knew that they only had minutes."

Within minutes, firefighters rescued Jaziayh's entire family, including her five-month-old brother. After being the first one in, Leon-Guerreo said his biggest concern was, "Them, not making it."

Nationwide, carbon monoxide is responsible for 1,500 accidental deaths and leads to 10,000 injuries every year.

Mitchell said she is proud of her daughter's actions. Mitchell also said she knew she was getting sick but never suspected carbon monoxide.

Mitchell's first instinct was to get into the bathtub to help her feel better. During the investigation into the incident, firefighters learned the family's car had been left running in the garage.

Since carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless and invisible, Mitchell never realized her family was in danger. Thankfully, Jaziayh did what Mitchell taught her to do: To always think about calling for help in case of emergency.

"If you feel like something is not right, something is off, always call 911, I don't care what it is," Mitchell said.

During a Fort Worth City Council meeting on May 23, 2023, Fort Worth city leaders and firefighters recognized Jaziayh as a hero. They invited her family to city hall where the 12-year-old received a plaque to acknowledge her bravery. She and her siblings received several other gifts as well as a financial gift given to her mother.

Fort Worth fire officials urged families to have not only smoke detectors properly placed around their homes but also at least one carbon monoxide alarm as well.