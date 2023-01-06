Dean’s defense attorneys say the alleged actions would set the groundwork for Dean to be entitled to new trial.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Aaron Dean’s defense team is calling for an investigation into possible jury misconduct after filing a motion that claims a purported juror allegedly made a social media post during the trial.

Dean’s defense attorneys say the alleged actions, if it was a juror, would set the groundwork for Dean to be entitled to a new trial.

According to court documents, when Dean’s defense learned of the social media post, a copy of it was offered for the record during deliberations for the punishment phase of the trial.

The attorneys claim the alleged social media post “sought opinions and information from persons outside the jury.”

The defense is also asking for the contact information for all the trial jurors to investigate their verdict procedure.

“The need to investigate either or both of these instances of possible jury misconduct constitutes good cause for release of the juror information under art. 35.29.,” court documents filed by the attorneys read.

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the October 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. He was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

His defense attorneys say the former officer was acting in self-defense and following his training after he saw Jefferson with a gun pointed at him.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Dean’s defense attorney Bob Gill tried to hammer the message, “There’s nothing to gain by sending this man to the penitentiary.”

Dean’s defense has tried on several occasions to have the trial moved from Tarrant County, due to the media spotlight and city leaders speaking out against the former officer. Immediately following Dean’s sentence, they filed an appeal.