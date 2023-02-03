Fort Worth fire truck stolen while its crew responded to a call at a hotel, department says

The truck was quickly recovered with minimal damage to its front. Officials said no one was injured, and no one has been arrested.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth Fire Department fire truck was stolen -- then quickly recovered -- as firefighters were responding to a call Wednesday evening, the department said.

Firefighters first responded to a medical assistance request at the Delux Inn Motel located at 4451 S. Freeway at about 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

Engine 17 arrived at the scene about six minutes later, and almost 10 minutes after that, an individual told the crew in the motel lobby their fire truck had been stolen, officials said.

Officials said crews then stepped outside just in time to see the engine leaving the scene, and immediately called the police.

Police quickly found the engine a short distance away, officials said. No one was found in the truck when it was recovered just northeast of the Seminary/I-35 service road intersection at 4313 S. Freeway, officials added.

The incident did not delay or impact the care of the patient from the original call, the fire department said.

The fire truck, however, did receive minor damage to its front right side and has been taken out of service as an investigation into what happened takes place, officials said. The truck's crew has been placed on a reserve apparatus in the meantime.