Grass fire producing heavy smoke in northwest Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews were responding to a grass fire in the northwest Fort Worth area on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire could be seen burning in a field near West Bonds Ranch Road and North Saginaw Boulevard, which is in an area near Fort Worth, Saginaw and Haslet along U.S. 287.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said they are requesting assistance for the fire. They said the fire spread across about 100 acres and that it is 0% contained.
The cause of the fire and how it started were unknown Wednesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.