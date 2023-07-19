Grass fire producing heavy smoke in northwest Tarrant County

Crews were responding to a grass fire near West Bonds Ranch Road and North Saginaw Boulevard.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews were responding to a grass fire in the northwest Fort Worth area on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire could be seen burning in a field near West Bonds Ranch Road and North Saginaw Boulevard, which is in an area near Fort Worth, Saginaw and Haslet along U.S. 287.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they are requesting assistance for the fire. They said the fire spread across about 100 acres and that it is 0% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Tarrant County on the #BondFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. Forward progression has slowed but is not stopped. #txfire pic.twitter.com/QGrKX9RVLh — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2023

The cause of the fire and how it started were unknown Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.