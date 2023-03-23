Fort Worth Stockyards bans confederate flags after they were flown in 'Fort Worth Goes Green' parade

Two camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Texas Division were part of the parade, waving and handing out confederate flags to onlookers.

FORT WORTH, Texas — During the Fort Worth Stockyards' "Fort Worth Goes Green" Parade this past St. Patrick's Day weekend, some may have been surprised at the inclusion of one particular flag, and it wasn't the green, orange and white one.

Two camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Texas Division were part of the parade, waving and handing out confederate flags to onlookers.

Video from the group posted online shows the groups marching down and the announcer calling the group a "historical, patriotic and non-political organization," and that the group was "dedicated to ensuring that the true history of the 1861-1865 period is preserved."

Joe "Festus" Allcock, camp commander of R.E. Lee Camp #239, said in the video this was their first year at the parade, and that they had only recently discovered it.

“We try to do the Stock Show parade, but we’ve been ostracized out of there,” Allcock said in the video. “They’ve denied the battle flag for the last six years, and so it’s an ongoing battle with them.”

Allcock went on to say in the video that a woman with the "Cowtown Goes Green" parade was "more than happy to have us."

Since the parade, Confederate flag-waving has now been banned from the Fort Worth Stockyards.

A statement from the Stockyards written Monday said it will now ban groups who didn't come to promote Western heritage.