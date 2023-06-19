Fort Worth to host FREE 12-hour concert to benefit Alzheimer's Association on June 21

Local artist, Joshua Ingram, is putting on a free concert outside of the Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall Food Hall in Grapevine, Texas.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Local artist, Joshua Ingram, is putting on a free benefit concert outside of the Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall Food Hall in Grapevine, Texas on June 21, 2023.

The concert is called ALZ the Songs and all proceeds will benefit the North Central Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The concert is set to take place over a continuous 12-hour period.

This is the second consecutive year that Joshua Ingram is playing the marathon guitar session. Ingram says this was born out of a challenge to see how many songs he could play from memory without repeating any song.

On average, Ingram plays around five shows a week and never uses notes or music.

Once he decided to take on the challenge, he knew it was a grand opportunity to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“Playing for 12 hours straight wears on the body, and before it’s over I’ll have to superglue my fingers in order to keep playing,” said Joshua Ingram.

ALZ the Songs is completely a free event. Food and drink are available for purchase at the Harvest Hall Food Hall.