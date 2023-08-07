FWPD says Ralph Geiger was last seen leaving his home near the 2300 block of Donalee Street on Monday, July 26.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 76-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Police said Geiger is known to walk in the area of Miller Avenue and Ramey Avenue, which is close to some store fronts along the roadway.

Police are worried about Geiger’s location because he has been diagnosed with dementia and could possibly be lost and unable to find his way home.

Geiger is described as a Black man standing at 5’08” and weighing about 140 pounds. He has gray/white hair and brown eyes.

Geiger was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants, police said.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222 and reference his case number 230058851.