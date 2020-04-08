Fort Worth woman dies from injuries sustained in Van Zandt County crash

The crash occurred on I-20 westbound, west of Canton on July 26, around 8 p.m.

A Fort Worth woman has died from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County on July 26.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on I-20 westbound, west of Canton, around 8 p.m.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling in the left lane westbound on I-20, when the vehicle's left rear tire blew out. The driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved hard to the right, striking a 2003 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling slightly ahead in the right lane.

The Ford traveled off the roadway and rolled down a slight embankment. The Hyundai traveled into the center media with the driver and passengers not sustaining any major injuries.

DPS identified the driver of the Ford Expedition as Lattoya Janece Davis, 39, of Fort Worth. She was treated and released at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, Brittanie Denise Williams, 33, of Fort Worth was ejected from the vehicle. Williams was transported to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas where she later died on Sunday.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Cedric Eugene White, 46, of Tyler who was treated and released at the scene. Two 17-year-old female passengers were also treated and released at the scene.