Foster Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has been informed that another student at Foster Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was notified of the positive test on Friday September 4. The student passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.

Staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the student have been notified. The district will cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the student had contact.

The district asks all Foster students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus.

Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols; including isolation from students and other staff members. Any Longview ISD staffers with questions can contact district COVID-19 coordinator Mae Johnson Lewis via email or call 903-381-2292.