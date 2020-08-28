Foster Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

The district is notifying staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the student.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has been informed of a student that tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,.

The student was last on the Foster Middle School campus on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus. The student has a sibling that studies remotely at the Longview Early Grad High School campus and will remain at home.

"We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the student had contact," LISD said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our Foster Middle School students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus. Our thoughts remain with the student and the student’s family during this time."

Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols; including isolation from students and other staff members. Any Longview ISD staffers with questions can contact district COVID-19 coordinator Mae Johnson Lewis via email or call 903-381-2292.