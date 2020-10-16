Foster Middle School without power after wreck on MLK Blvd. in Longview

At 8:20 a.m., Longview ISD sent a note to parents of Foster students about a power outage at the school related to the crash.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School is without power this morning and part of a road near the school is closed to traffic after a wreck in the area.

Longview police at 5:52 a.m. reported on Twitter that there was a wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of Foster and that the road was closed to traffic. Police advised motorists to seek alternate routes on Birdsong or Gray streets to drop off students.

At 8:20 a.m., Longview ISD sent a note to parents of Foster students about a power outage at the school related to the crash.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.