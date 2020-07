Officials have not released any additional information regarding where Mayfield was found.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office says a staff member at Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

According to the sheriff's office, the camp originally reported Robert Maxim Mayfield, 26, of Tyler, was missing at about 2 p.m.

Officials have not released any additional information regarding where Mayfield was found.