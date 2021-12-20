Police: 4 East Texans ran illegal poker operation in Smith County

Police describe the operation as a poker room that takes a "rake" or house cut.

TYLER, Texas — Four East Texans charged with money laundering last week are accused of running an illegal poker room operation in Smith County and taking cuts using online money transfers, police documents show.

Stuart Hendricks, 42, of Jacksonville, Graciela Perez, 23, of Jacksonville, Blanca Guzman, 26, of Tyler, and Martin Guzman, 47, of Tyler, were all booked Wednesday into the Smith County Jail.

Hendricks and Perez have $1 million bonds and remained jailed on Monday. The Guzmans, who are father and daughter, had $100,000 bonds and were released Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, a residence, where police learned Martin Guzman and Hendricks live, in Tyler was being used a high-stakes poker room. Police describe the operation as a poker room that takes a "rake" or house cut.