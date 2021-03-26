Four East Texas convicted felons sentenced to prison for firearm violations

Some of the individuals were identified as gang members.

TYLER, Texas — Four men were sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty for possession of a firearm.

The four were separately indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with firearms violations.

Patrick Odell Session, 27, of Carthage, was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

Cory Tederrel Dawkins, 43, of Longview was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

Isaiah Bodate Pierce, 29, of Longview was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

Tramaine Keishone Robinson, 22, of Carthage, was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

According to information presented in court, the four were prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of prior felony convictions.

Law enforcement encountered the four on separate dates following traffic stops that resulted in the discovery of firearms and, in several instances, other criminal contraband such as controlled substances and distribution paraphernalia.