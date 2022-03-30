Four Longview firefighters sent to Central Texas

On March 29, the four members were activated as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to be part of multiple strike teams against the fires.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Oct. 2020.

Four members of the Longview Fire Department Wildland Firefighting team were sent to Central Texas to aid in their wildfire operations.

They will first be sent to the Operations Headquarters in Temple to wait upon further assignments. The original team was relocated after dangerous conditions occurred due to a fire in Fort Hood, leaving a gap in fire coverage.