x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Four Longview firefighters sent to Central Texas

On March 29, the four members were activated as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to be part of multiple strike teams against the fires.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Oct. 2020.

Four members of the Longview Fire Department Wildland Firefighting team were sent to Central Texas to aid in their wildfire operations.

On March 29, the four members were activated as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to be part of multiple strike teams against the fires.

They will first be sent to the Operations Headquarters in Temple to wait upon further assignments. The original team was relocated after dangerous conditions occurred due to a fire in Fort Hood, leaving a gap in fire coverage. 

The Longview firefighters will be replacing the original team that was activated on March 15 to assist the firefighting operations in West Texas.

RELATED: East Texas officials warn residents of fire danger during spring season

RELATED: New Longview Police Department headquarters on track to be complete by year's end

In Other News

Upshur County residents help woman impacted by tornado find sentimental items