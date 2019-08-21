ALTO, Texas — On Monday, students in Alto returned to the class room only four months after tornadoes caused major damage to the small town.

Tornado damage is still visible. Several roof tops are ripped, and fallen trees are still laying around.

RELATED: ALTO POLICE: Approximately 125 homes damaged, 45 destroyed after storms rip through area

RELATED: National Weather Service surveyors: EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes hit Alto on Saturday

However, people and organizations from all over East Texas continue to assist the city in repairing the damage.

RELATED: Residents left to rebuild after storms wreak havoc across East Texas

At the end of last school year, the high school was deemed unsafe. However, the district has multiple portable buildings for classes.

Christy Teutsch, a mother of two students, says she is grateful to live in a loving community.

“The community support is very overwhelming, because if it wasn't for the community, our kids would not be able to have a school," Teutsch said.

Organizations stepped by donating school supplies to the district. District officials say there are enough supplies to last the entire year.

RELATED: ALTO ISD: Students only need to provide lunch box, backpack for 2019-20 school year thanks to donations

RELATED: #ALTOSTRONG: Community's strength continues to help Alto residents rebuild

"Even though tragedy has you know brought this to us, your kids have overcome this, and our parents have supported our school," Teutsch said. "They've donated. We've had tons of people donate to us. We couldn't be more blessed for that."

The next step is the opening of football season, where the community plans to gather together to remember the tornadoes and celebrate how far they have come as a community.











