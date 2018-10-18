Four people have been arrested in Henderson County for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Wayne Cantrell, 41, and Ashley Dawn Mauldin, 33, both of Athens were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a search warrant was obtained from the Henderson County Court.

Also Wednesday morning, James Daniel Stewart, 56 of Kemp and Sheila Michelle Simpson, 49 of Mabank were taken into custody after a search warrant found the two in possession of methamphetamine.

“Citizens have long worried about the drug trade in this area, and we are listening to them and are working the problem,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a press release. “Any user or dealer of illegal drugs there in particular is on notice: we are cracking down on your neighborhood and you could be next.”

