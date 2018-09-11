PAYNE SPRINGS — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested four suspected drug dealers in the area.

Julia Lee Shaid, 35, of Payne Springs and Gary Wayne Pritchett Jr., 39, of Plano were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of the methamphetamine.

Sherdell Shelton, 29, of Payne Springs were arrested after deputies raided a home in the 100 block of Albany Drive in Payne Springs. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child.

Crayton Scott Taylor, 37, was pulled over in a traffic violation and found to have methamphetamine and materials typically associated with drug dealing. Taylor is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

“These arrests are part of our ongoing, never-ending campaign against drugs, drug dealers and drug users in Henderson County,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “It is, and will remain, my top priority.”

