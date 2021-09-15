Four students treated for minor injuries after car crashes into Gilmer ISD bus

The crash remains under investigation as first responders work to clear the scene

GILMER, Texas — An Upshur County crash involving a Gilmer ISD school bus left several students with minor injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Gilmer Bus #35 was carrying 34 students and was stopped eastbound on SH-154, about three miles east of Gilmer, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Reports from say the driver of a Mercedes box van was traveling eastbound on SH-154 and failed to notice the bus stopped, back ending the bus.