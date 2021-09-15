Four students treated for minor injuries after car crashes into Gilmer ISD bus

GILMER, Texas — An Upshur County crash involving a Gilmer ISD school bus left several students with minor injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Gilmer Bus #35 was carrying 34 students and was stopped eastbound on SH-154, about three miles east of Gilmer, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Reports from say the driver of a Mercedes box van was traveling eastbound on SH-154 and failed to notice the bus stopped, back ending the bus.
Four students were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. The driver of the box van was not reported as injured. The crash remains under investigation as first responders work to clear the scene.