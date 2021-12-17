Fourth person indicted in Longview convenience store robbery

Cook, Jr. of Princeton, La. is charged with aggravated robbery.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fourth suspect has been indicted in a June gas station robbery in Longview, according to court documents.

Craedel Koran Cook Jr., 22, of Princeton, Louisiana, is charged with aggravated robbery and was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. Cook was arrested Thursday and booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was being held without bond on Friday.

Also indicted in the robbery were Jamark Jackson, 23, Lamark Jackson, 24, and Andre Mason Jr., 20. The men were indicted in June on charges of aggravated robbery.

Officers responded at 2:22 a.m. on June 12 to the EZ Mart in the 1900 block of Judson Road for a call about a robbery, according to police. A reporting party said three men “wearing all black and masks” entered the store with guns and “took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store.”

Shortly after the incident was reported, an officer searching an adjacent neighborhood tried to stop a vehicle that then fled, according to court documents. The officer said people in the car were “throwing money and guns out the windows.”