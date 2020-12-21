Fourth suspect in July murder arrested in Tyler

The suspect is one of four who was wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Draveon Tykeith McCullough of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The fourth suspect in the murder of Draveon Tykeith McCullough has been arrested in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Kobe Warthsaw was arrested Monday in the 1200 block of N. Spring Ave.

Officers from the joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force located Warthsaw in the 1200 block of N. Spring Ave. Warthsaw then ran and hid from the officers.

Warthsaw was then located in a back yard on N. Pabst Ave and ran again from officers but was caught in the 1200 block of N. Spring Ave.

Warthsaw was arrested on the murder warrant and for on-sight evading arrest and is currently booked into the Smith County Jail.

Robert Robertson, Kevondus Brantley and Trey Barreau are the other three suspects who have already been arrested in this case.