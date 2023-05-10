Fox inside middle school building prompts campus 'hold'

A hold means students and teachers stay put where they are, NEISD officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A fox making its way through a crawl space prompted a local middle school on the north side to be placed on a "hold," school officials said.

Nimitz Middle School at 5426 Blanco Road was placed on the hold for a short time around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, school officials said.

The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services responded to the school to help with the incident.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

