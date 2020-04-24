Hydraulic fracking equipment manufacturer FTS International Services has furloughed 59 employees at its Longview facility, the first major job losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil slump.

FTS Chief Administrative Officer Karen Thornton sent a letter dated April 14 to the Texas Workforce Commission to report furloughs of 58 employees would begin April 14, while one more worker would be furloughed starting April 17.

The facility is at 1704 E. Whaley St.

