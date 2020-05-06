FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive allegedly escaped from jail in Nebraska.

Authorities in Nebraska told the Franklin County Sheriff's Office the two suspects, 43-year-old Brandon Shane Britton and 52-year-old Ronald Raymond Taylor, may have been hiding near Lake Cypress Springs.

The sheriff's office, along with U.S. Marshals, the Texas Rangers and the Mount Vernon Police Department, raided the home and arrested Britton after a short pursuit. Taylor was not at the home during the raid.

Taylor remains on the run at this time. He is a white male who is balding with a salt and pepper mustache and goatee. He is 6'2 and 255 lbs.

Taylor was last seen wearing red shorts and a white t shirt. He may be driving a two-door gray sedan with a loud exhaust. He may also be hitch-hiking.

If you see Taylor, you are urged to contact 9-1-1 immediately. You should not approach him.