Frankston hosts third annual Art Walk show

The art walk was founded by Gigi Selman four years ago but canceled last year because of the pandemic.

FRANKSTON, Texas — The Frankston Art Walk on the Square benefits downtown but is an opportunity to showcase local talent.

This year, that talent came in all ages.

The crowd was interested in one vendor, CG Originals, and shoppers were shocked to learn the person who hand-made the items, from purses to rag blankets was 14-year-old Calee Tilton.

“A lot of people thought my mom made all of this,” Tilton said with a smile. “I started making things when I was 8 and it got bigger.”