Frankston ISD implements 4-day school week

Holiday breaks will remain the same length and students will have Monday off.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD has become the latest East Texas school district to implement a four-day school week.

This is a part of FISD's three-year pilot program beginning in 2023 to 2024 school year.

FISD states the benefits are recruitment and retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.

The new calendar information:

Elementary School Day - 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2 days banked. Middle and High School Day - 7:40 a.m. to 4:07 p.m.

5 days banked. First Day of School - Aug. 1, 2023

Last Day of School - May 24, 2024