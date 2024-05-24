x
Frankston ISD implements 4-day school week

Holiday breaks will remain the same length and students will have Monday off.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD has become the latest East Texas school district to implement a four-day school week.

This is a part of FISD's three-year pilot program beginning in 2023 to 2024 school year. 

FISD states the benefits are recruitment and retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.

The new calendar information: 

  • Elementary School Day - 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    2 days banked.
  • Middle and High School Day - 7:40 a.m. to 4:07 p.m.
    5 days banked.
  • First Day of School - Aug. 1, 2023
  • Last Day of School - May 24, 2024

Holiday breaks will remain the same length and students will have Monday off. The school board is expected to present the school calendar for approval in February. 

Credit: Frankston ISD

