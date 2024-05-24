Frankston ISD implements 4-day school week

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD has become the latest East Texas school district to implement a four-day school week.
This is a part of FISD's three-year pilot program beginning in 2023 to 2024 school year.
FISD states the benefits are recruitment and retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.
The new calendar information:
- Elementary School Day - 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2 days banked.
- Middle and High School Day - 7:40 a.m. to 4:07 p.m.
5 days banked.
- First Day of School - Aug. 1, 2023
- Last Day of School - May 24, 2024
Holiday breaks will remain the same length and students will have Monday off. The school board is expected to present the school calendar for approval in February.