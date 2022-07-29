Frankston ISD to continue free breakfast, resume charges for lunches

Families needing assistance paying for meals can apply for the free/reduced lunch program soon, the district said.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD will offer free breakfast but resume charging for student lunches after a waiver that helped fund free meals to all students recently ended.

The school district said in a Facebook post Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver that allowed students to be free for the past two years has expired.

Breakfast will continue to be free but student lunches will now cost $2.95; however, families needing assistance paying for meals can apply for the free/reduced lunch program soon, the district said.

Two other districts in East Texas, Bullard and Lindale ISDs, already announced that free meals to all students would be ending this upcoming school. Families needing help at those schools can also apply for the free/reduced lunch program.